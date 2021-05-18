ESPN

ESPN Announces ‘The Captain' Docuseries About Yankees Star Derek Jeter

Jeter, current CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer

By NBC Sports Boston

Jeter Documentary: How Much Will Series Focus on Nomar, A-Rod? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mr. November is returning to your television screens yet again.

ESPN Films announced a six-part documentary series to tell the story of famed New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

The docuseries is executive-produced by Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media (producers of "The Last Dance"), Excel Sports Management’s media arm Excel Media, and Connor Schell, in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball. "The Captain" will be directed by Emmy winner Randy Wilkins, and will premiere on ESPN and ESPN+ in 2022.

ESPN detailed that the series will explore Jeter's career in New York "as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

Jeter, current CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 25, 2021.

