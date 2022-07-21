Every NFL team’s starting and backup quarterback in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Starting quarterbacks are the name of the game.
Field a good one and the odds of winning increases. Take a look at the four NFL teams that made last year’s conference championship games and you’ll see that all squads were led by a talented signal caller: Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow and Jimmy Garoppolo.
But it’s always good to have a quality backup in the event an unfortunate injury arises. With the 2022 NFL preseason fast approaching, here’s a tracker of every team’s starting and backup quarterback for the new campaign:
Arizona Cardinals
Starter: Kyler Murray
Backups: Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley, Jarrett Guarantano
Atlanta Falcons
Starter: Marcus Mariota
Backups: Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks
Baltimore Ravens
Starter: Lamar Jackson
Backups: Tyler Huntley, Brett Hundley, Anthony Brown
Buffalo Bills
Starter: Josh Allen
Backups: Case Keenum, Matt Barkley
Carolina Panthers
Starter: Baker Mayfield
Backups: Sam Darnold, Matt Corral, P.J. Walker
Chicago Bears
Starter: Justin Fields
Backups: Trevor Siemian, Nathan Peterman
Cincinnati Bengals
Starter: Joe Burrow
Backups: Brandon Allen, Jake Browning
Cleveland Browns
Starter: Deshaun Watson
Backups: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs
Dallas Cowboys
Starter: Dak Prescott
Backups: Cooper Rush, Will Grier, Ben DiNucci
Denver Broncos
Starter: Russell Wilson
Backups: Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson
Detroit Lions
Starter: Jared Goff
Backups: David Blough, Tim Boyle
Green Bay Packers
Starter: Aaron Rodgers
Backups: Jordan Love, Danny Etling
Houston Texans
Starter: Davis Mills
Backups: Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel, Kevin Hogan
Indianapolis Colts
Starter: Matt Ryan
Backups: Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan
Jacksonville Jaguars
Starter: Trevor Lawrence
Backups: C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton, E.J. Perry
Kansas City Chiefs
Starter: Patrick Mahomes
Backups: Chad Henne, Shane Buechele, Dustin Crum
Las Vegas Raiders
Starter: Derek Carr
Backups: Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens, Chase Garbers
Los Angeles Chargers
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick, Brandon Peters
Los Angeles Rams
Starter: Matthew Stafford
Backups: John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
Miami Dolphins
Starter: Tua Tagovailoa
Backups: Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson
Minnesota Vikings
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley
New England Patriots
Starter: Mac Jones
Backups: Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe
New Orleans Saints
Starter: Jameis Winston
Backups: Andy Dalton, Ian Book
New York Giants
Starter: Daniel Jones
Backups: Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb
New York Jets
Starter: Zach Wilson
Backups: Joe Flacco, Mike White
Philadelphia Eagles
Starter: Jalen Hurts
Backups: Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong
Pittsburgh Steelers
Starter: Mitch Trubisky
Backups: Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Chris Oladokun
San Francisco 49ers
Starter: Trey Lance
Backups: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nate Sudfield, Brock Purdy
Seattle Seahawks
Starter: Drew Lock
Backups: Geno Smith, Jacob Eason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Starter: Tom Brady
Backups: Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, Ryan Griffin
Tennessee Titans
Starter: Ryan Tannehill
Backups: Malik Willis, Logan Woodside
Washington Commanders
Starter: Carson Wentz
Backups: Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell, Cole Kelley