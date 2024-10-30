Fans ejected from Yankee Stadium for prying ball from Mookie Betts' glove

Two fans were ejected at Yankee Stadium in an unusual case of fan interference during a Game 4 of the World Series.

The fans in the front row of seats along the right field foul line could be seen attempting to pry the baseball from the glove of Mookie Betts after he leaped near the wall and caught a fly ball in foul territory off the bat of New York's Gleyber Torres. One fan in a Yankees jersey could be seen trying to open Betts' glove as another grabbed his arm.

The ball eventually was pried loose, but Torres was immediately called out on fan interference.

Betts was asked about the play after the game.

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn’t matter," Betts said. "We lost. It’s irrelevant. I’m fine. He's fine. Everything’s cool. We lost the game and that’s what I’m kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a leaping catch against the wall during Game 4 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The bizarre scene played out in the first inning with the Dodgers up 2-0 behind another Freddie Freeman home run and on the verge of a World Series sweep, but the Yankees stormed back to win 11-4.

It was just that latest case of fans becoming involved in the field of play during the postseason and the second involving Torres, who hit a fly ball to to the outfield in Dodger Stadium that was caught by a fan who reached over the wall. The play was ruled a double.

Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series was halted for several minutes after fans threw a baseball, empty water bottles, trash and other items on the outfield.

The Dodgers have a second chance to close out the series in Game 5 Wednesday night in New York. A win would give the Dodgers their eighth World Series title.