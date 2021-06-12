Father's Day Gift Guide For Sports Fans

With Father's Day fast approaching we've done our best to help you with some early gift ideas for the sports loving Dad in your life.

FOCO's Father's Day Sale

Sports merchandise site FOCO is having a huge Father's Day Flash Sale in honor of all those wonderful Dads out there. We've taken the liberty of finding these rarely discounted items for Dads so that you can give them a Father's Day gift they'll never forget.

You can purchase any of these items and check out all of the sale items for every team here:

In addition to the items below, FOCO is offering a 20% discount on all footwear and a 40% discount on button-up shirts.

FANATICS

Fanatics, the official merchandise partner of the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL is offering free shipping on all orders over $64 this week with the promo code 64SHIP.

Grab all your team's gear as the NHL and NBA Playoffs are in full swing.

You can shop Fanatics site here:

Art of Words

Artist Dan Duffy spent over 100 hours meticulously handwriting the box score of every from the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 season that ended in the team's first World Series championship since 1988. In his beautiful print, Duffy captures the moment that Julio Urias threw the final strike, recording the final out to win the title.

2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Art

FRED SEGAL

For the sports loving dad in your life, LA's own Fred Segal is offering exclusive deals on their Rowing Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers collection, and other NBA styles. Inspired by classic American collegiate style, from the '60s to the '90s, styles include chic blazers, rugby shirts and sweats to lounge in along with banker bags and belts to accessorize with. They also have sleepwear, and they're the exclusive retailer of Lacoste's newest Spring/Summer collection.

CASETiFY

Which team are you rooting for in the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

Well CASETiFY has collaborated with the NBA to custom their tech. Whether it's a case for your iphone, or a charging case for your AirPods, CASETiFY allows you to express yourself through the cases you use for devices in your NBA life.

If your father has an iPhone or Andriod, laptop or tablet, AirPods, headphones, or even a stainless still water bottle, customize it with his favorite team's emblem, mascot, or arena.

Right now take advantage of an early Memorial Day special sale with 10% off your order. You can check out the NBA and CASETiFY's collaboration here.

Maker's Mark Los Angeles Lakers 2020 Championship Edition

Maker's Mark collaborated with the Los Angeles Lakers after the won their 17th NBA Championship in the bubble in Orlando, Florida last October. A combination of Lakers fans, Lakers staff, Season Ticket holders, and 7-time champion Robert Horry all helped to develop a custom recipe that celebrates the Lakers' 2020 Championship.

Maker's Mark

HEX BRAND

HEX Brand is a company that creates equipment for the next generation of artists and creators. Whether you're a fashion designer, musician, photographer, journalist, artist, or more, HEX Brand empowers everyone to explore the outer limits of their potential through their thoughtfully designed products.

When it comes to Fathers Day, it is always hard to find the perfect gift, but for the dad, that loves to carry everything or carry a few things, HEX has you covered. Hex makes bags for all sorts of lifestyles. Below you will find a few to choose from.

The Photographer

The Geek Dad

The Fashion Dad

The Tech Dad

OWC

Speaking of Tech Dads, OWC has been selling the best quality tech equipment since 1988. They are currently offering a few special deals for Father's Day on everything from portable chargers, to SSD Hard Drives, and more!