Cause of death revealed for Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela

His immediate cause of death was septic shock, according to his death certificate.

The life-threatening condition occurs when organs malfunction, leading to dangerously low blood pressure.

The medical examiner listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching great Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death last month was septic shock, according to his death certificate.

Valenzuela, who who helped the team win the 1981 World Series and sparked the nationwide "Fernandomania" phenomenon, died Oct. 22 at age 63. TMZ Sports obtained the document on Tuesday and first reported the cause of death.

No cause of death was provided at the time of his death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office listed septic shock as the immediate cause of death.

The life-threatening condition occurs when organs malfunction, leading to dangerously low blood pressure. Each year, at least 350,000 people in the U.S. die of the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The medical examiner listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes. Also listed as a significant condition contributing to Valenzuela's death was “probable” Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressive brain disorder.

The document also shows Valenzuela was cremated.

Valenzuela had stepped away from his job on the Dodgers' Spanish-language television broadcast days before the team's run to an eighth world Dodgers began their run to the team's eighth World Series championship. His presence was felt at an emotional victory parade and Dodger Stadium celebration on what would have been Valenzuela's 64th birthday.

He was honored at a downtown Los Angeles funeral mass on Nov. 6. On Vin Scully Drive at the entrance to Dodger Stadium, fans have added flowers, candles, photos and more to a memorial in front of a sign at the entrance to the property ever since news of Valenzuela's death.

Valenzuela is among the Dodgers' all-time franchise leaders in several categories, ranking fourth in complete games (107), fifth in strikeouts (1,759) and sixth in wins (141). He's the only player in major league history to the win Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award in the same season, doing so in the Dodgers' 1981 World Series campaign.

Valenzuela's 17-year big league career ended in 1997 following stints in Anaheim, Baltimore, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. He retired as the all-time leader in wins (173) and strikeouts (2,074) among Mexican-born major leaguers.

He won his first eight games in the 1981 season, pitching a shutout in five. That success led to the "Fernandomania" craze and continued in the postseason, when Valenzuela and the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series. Valenzuela was also on the Dodger team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland As.

The Navajoa, Mexico, native is a member of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame and the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame. His No. 34 has also been retired by the Mexican Baseball League.

Last year, the City of LA issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 11 as "Fernando Valenzuela Day." The six-time All-Star's No. 34 jersey was retired by the team that same year.

After leaving the Dodgers following the 1990 season, the left-hander with the high leg kick pitched for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.