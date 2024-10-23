Fernando Valenzuela's remarkable rookie season with the Dodgers in 1981 will live on forever

When Fernando Valenzuela first stepped onto the mound in 1981, few could have predicted the seismic shift he would create, not just in baseball, but in the cultural fabric of Los Angeles.

His untimely passing on Tuesday, at the age of 63, brings fresh emotion to a legacy that started on the dirt fields of Etchohuaquila, Mexico and transcended into an era-defining phenomenon known as Fernandomania.

Valenzuela’s rookie season wasn’t just a breakout—it was a symphony of dominance, grace, and unprecedented success.

Eight complete-game victories in his first eight starts, five of which were shutouts, including a streak of 35 consecutive scoreless innings.

Fernando Valenzuela as a 20-year-old rookie in 1981:



35.0-inning scoreless streak

All-Star Game starting pitcher

Cy Young

Rookie of the Year

World Series title



For a 20-year-old rookie who didn’t speak English fluently, his performance spoke louder than any language. His unorthodox pitching motion—looking skyward as if asking for divine guidance before unleashing his devastating screwball—left batters mystified and fans mesmerized. It was as if Valenzuela had tapped into something otherworldly, a mystical force from his homeland that he funneled into every pitch.

That remarkable and unprecedented 1981 season was interrupted by a midyear strike and afterwards, Valenzuela emerged as the heart and soul of the Dodgers.

By the time October rolled around, he was already a folk hero.

Ironically, Valenzuela helped the Dodgers reach the World Series that season, the same team the current iteration will face on Friday for the first time since that 1981 campaign he led.

The Dodgers lost the first two games of that series in New York, and despite the nerves of being a rookie pitching with the pressure of a looming 0-3 hole, on the grandest of all stages, Valenzuela delivered a gritty complete-game victory in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium. Throwing an astonishing 147 pitches in the process.

His effort shifted the momentum of the series, and was the first of four consecutive victories, leading to a Dodgers triumph in the series, their first World Series title since 1965.

Valenzuela went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award that year, the first time in history, a pitcher has taken home both trophies in the same season–something no pitcher has matched in the more than four decades since.

However, it wasn’t just the numbers that defined Fernando Valenzuela.

Valenzuela was a beacon for the Latino community in Los Angeles, many of whom still felt the scars of displacement when Dodger Stadium was built in Chavez Ravine.

In Valenzuela, they saw themselves, a young man from humble beginnings who conquered a sport that had long overlooked their potential.

For Mexican immigrants and their families, Fernando was their bridge to the American dream. Every time he took the mound, packed stadiums pulsed with a vibrancy that transcended baseball. They called it “Fernandomania” and it lives on in infamy to this day.

Not just because of his miraculous feats on the field, but because Fernando embodied the hopes, pride, and unspoken desire to belong that a lot of Latino immigrants and their families felt at that time. And just as his screwball left hitters confused and spinning, Valenzuela spun a new narrative in Los Angeles—a city now forever connected to the rhythm of Latino culture.

“On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando,” Dodgers team president and chief executive Stan Kasten said in a statement. “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

In the years following his legendary 1981 season, Valenzuela’s star may not have always burned as brightly, but it never dimmed. Even as he battled through the later stages of his career, where injuries and disputes with the Dodgers would lead to his eventual release, the love affair between Valenzuela and Dodger fans never waned. No. 34 jerseys remained a fixture in the bleachers, as did the ovations whenever his face graced the scoreboard.

“Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country. ... Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired. We will honor Fernando’s memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium.”

His influence ran so deep that in 2023, the Dodgers retired his number, breaking a long-standing rule that only Hall of Famers received such an honor. That decision was a testament to the weight of his legacy—a career and life that impacted far more than baseball. Fernando’s name will forever be synonymous with the Dodgers, and not simply for his on-field brilliance, but for the way he brought a community together.

“A shining light that illuminated baseball has gone out when Fernando Valenzuela passed away,” said longtime Dodgers' Spanish-language announcer Jamie Jarrín in a statement.“I have lost a dear friend; a man of integrity; an exemplary father and husband who, without knowing it elevated me to an international pedestal.”

Valenzuela’s passing leaves a void in baseball, but his legacy remains as strong as ever. As the Dodgers face the New York Yankees once again in the 2024 World Series—a coincidence that feels almost too perfect—the memory of Valenzuela looms large. His story will echo through Dodger Stadium with every pitch, every cheer, and every tribute.

The boy from Etchohuaquila, in a small farming village in the state of Sonora, who grew up playing baseball on dusty fields in rural Mexico, became a global icon, touching lives across borders and generations. His impact stretched from the streets of Los Angeles to the baseball fields of Mexico, and even now, as we mourn his loss, we celebrate what he gave us.

It’s been 43 years since Fernandomania took hold of the baseball world, but the magic still feels fresh. As we look back on that remarkable 1981 season, we’re reminded of what it means to transcend, to inspire, and to leave behind a legacy that continues to grow, long after the final pitch has been thrown.

Rest in peace, Fernando. Baseball, and the world, will never forget you.