First look at Dodgers 2024 World Series ring as team celebrates championship at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — On a crisp, cool, Friday night under the bright lights of Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned the page on their 2024 championship journey with a dazzling final chapter—one etched in diamonds, sapphires, and pure baseball history.

Before their matchup against the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers players and coaches received the ultimate symbol of their triumph: a World Series ring unlike any other.

As each player took the field, the anticipation was palpable. Fans, still reveling in last October’s triumph, roared as the team was introduced out of the dugout and onto a stage near the pitcher’s mound. With each player, the cheers got louder and louder.

First Clayton Kershaw, a two-time World Series Champion. Then Mookie Betts, his third ring of his career. Then fan-favorite Kiké Hernandez who reveled in the cheers from the crowd as he earned his second championship ring, but was participating in his first-ever ring ceremony.

The introductions concluded with 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who won his second ring of his career, after he earned his first with the Braves in 2021.

Finally, it was Shohei Ohtani’s turn. The reining National League MVP, and first and only member of the 50-50 club in MLB history, signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in the winter of 2023 because he was tired of missing the playoffs with the Anaheim Angels and wanted to win the World Series.

Mission accomplished.

As each player took turns trying on their rings and pointing out each and every intricate detail, they gasped in awe at all the diamonds and luster.

The World Series ring is here and it’s perfect. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EhgOmi8H08 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2025

No detail—or diamond—was spared. The 2024 Dodgers World Series ring is a masterpiece, blending artistry with deep symbolism.

The face of the ring is anchored by the iconic “LA” logo, encrusted in striking blue gems that shimmer under the stadium lights. Surrounding it, a bed of oval-shaped diamonds adds an unmistakable brilliance, capturing the gravity of the moment. But beyond the sheer opulence, the ring tells a story—a story of triumph, remembrance, and legacy.

Lining the edge, 34 blue stones pay homage to the late, great Fernando Valenzuela, whose passing last fall cast a shadow over the Dodgers’ postseason run. A legend forever, Valenzuela’s impact remains woven into the fabric of Dodger lore, now immortalized in the very rings his team earned in his honor.

Just beyond, eight larger diamonds sit proudly—one for each of the franchise’s eight World Series championships. It’s a reminder of the company this 2024 squad now keeps, joining legendary teams of the past in baseball immortality. Across the top and bottom, the words “World Champions” gleam, a declaration of their dominance.

But the true magic lies in the details.

Down the side of each ring, a personal tribute awaits. Every player’s last name and number are carved into the design, wrapped around a hexagonal shape inspired by the iconic Dodger Stadium scoreboards. It’s a reminder that this championship, while a team accomplishment, was built on the backs of individual perseverance and sacrifice.

And for those who seek a hidden gem—literally—inside the ring, the Dodgers tucked away a piece of history. Embedded within? Cut-up fragments from the bases used in their World Series-clinching Game 5 victory at Yankee Stadium. It’s a memento of the exact moment the Dodgers reclaimed their throne, a tangible piece of the dirt where their dream became reality.

It’s all in the details. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FskW3IsNDG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2025

“This is the final piece [of our 2024 title celebration],” manager Dave Roberts said before the ceremony. “Just to have the fans here to enjoy this with us, the players, to kind of close the book on 2024, and still staying focused on the baseball game tonight, there’s just a lot of excitement. Probably more than I can ever recall, with the Dodger fanbase. Our players feel that.”

As the Dodgers slipped on their rings, the emotions were undeniable. Some players admired the intricate details, turning the ring under the stadium lights. Others, lost in the moment, simply clutched it tightly, as if reliving every pitch, every hit, every challenge overcome along the way.

The Big Three Champs. pic.twitter.com/sD15j4mrAd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2025

And in a poetic twist, one man who played a pivotal role in their championship run—Jack Flaherty—watched from the outfield. The L.A. native, now back with the Tigers after a deadline trade helped propel the Dodgers to glory, will receive his ring on Saturday before the game.

“He was somewhat of a savior for us,” Roberts admitted. “Right guy, right time. He helped push us over the edge.” Then, with a grin, he added, “Now we can go beat him today, and give him his ring tomorrow.”

For Roberts, who now owns three rings—one from his playing days in Boston, and two as the Dodgers’ skipper—these symbols of victory rarely see daylight. “They’re in a safe in my garage,” he laughed. “But this one? I might actually wear this one.”

These rings aren’t just a piece of jewelry, they’re a piece of art, symbolizing the hard work, determination, and rigor of a 162-game season and a month long sprint through the playoffs in October. They’re a reminder of facing elimination against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series only to rally with their backs against the wall.

It’s a reminder of how they hung on to beat the OMG Mets in the National League Championship Series, despite having to throw not one, but two bullpen games.

And finally, it’s a reminder of their perseverance to come from behind to beat the Yankees in three of their four World Series wins, including a five-run rally in the fifth inning of Game 5 to complete the comeback, and with it win the championship.

And for the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers, this ring isn’t just a piece of art—it’s a masterpiece, a testament to their historic season, and a forever reminder that in the city of stars, this team shines the brightest.