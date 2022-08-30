Five things to know about Maryland’s Frances Tiafoe originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

American Frances Tiafoe is making headlines around the globe as a rising tennis star.

Born and raised in Maryland, Tiafoe is very proud of his roots as "DMV MADE,” supporting other local teams like the Washington Capitals and Washington Commanders.

The 24-year-old ranked No. 26 in the world has made it to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open and has represented the U.S. in the Olympic Games (2021).

As he faces fellow American Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open, here are five things to know about Maryland's own Frances Tiafoe:

Frances Tiafoe’s parents moved to Maryland in the 1990s to escape war

Tiafoe's parents Frances Sr. and Alphina are immigrants from Sierra Leone.

In order to escape the Civil War in their home country, his father escaped Sierra Leone to first go to England in 1988 and then emigrated to the U.S. in 1993. Tiafoe’s mother joined him three years later in the U.S.

His father went on to work as a day laborer, construction worker and member of the maintenance staff at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Md., where Tiafoe began playing tennis.

Frances Tiafoe is a Capitals and Commanders fan

Frances Tiafoe has made it known that he is proud to be from the DMV, a common shorthand for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Tiafoe, who was born and raised in Maryland, also supports the Washington Capitals and Washington Commanders.

He has also made it known that he supports fellow Washington, D.C. area native Kevin Durant.

Frances Tiafoe is one of the top Americans in the ATP

Delray Beach will always be a special place for me. Can’t wait to be back at the spot I won my first @atptour title! #DelrayBeachOpen @DelrayBeachOpen pic.twitter.com/WZIM79yQBX — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) February 12, 2020

Frances Tiafoe is ranked No. 26 in the world, the second best of all American men behind No. 12 Taylor Fritz.

His best Grand Slam result to date is reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2019.

Frances Tiafoe is dating a former UCLA tennis star

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield made their relationship public in 2018.

Broomfield, a Canadian tennis player, won the 2019 NCAA doubles championship for UCLA with teammate Gabby Andrews.

Additionally, Broomfield was the body double for Venus Williams in the film King Richard.

Frances Tiafoe has a good relationship with Serena Williams

Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams not only have the same agent, but the two sometimes get on court together and spend time together.

Tiafoe said in the past that without the Williams sisters, "I don’t think I’d be doing what I’d be doing if it wasn’t for them."

When Serena announced her retirement earlier this month, Tiafoe wrote on Instagram, “we hitting @usopen for sure big sis @serenawilliams.