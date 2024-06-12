Former Dodgers star Corey Seager hits 3-run homer in return to Los Angeles, Rangers win 3-2

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Walker Buehler in his return to Dodger Stadium and the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night when Andy Pages ran through a stop sign and was thrown out at the plate for the final out.

Seager was back in the lineup as designated hitter against his old team after missing four games with a hamstring issue, including the series opener. The 30-year-old shortstop went 1 for 3 with a strikeout. He was 2016 NL Rookie of the Year and 2020 NL and World Series MVP with the Dodgers, then left as a free agent after the 2021 season.

Shohei Ohtani put the Dodgers ahead in the first with his 17th homer, a 424-foot drive.

Will Smith singled leading off the ninth against 37-year-old Kirby Yates and Pages walked with two outs.

Jason Heyward doubled to center, scoring Smith, but Pages ran through the stop sign of third-base coach Dino Ebel and was tagged out at the plate by Jonah Heim. The catcher took second baseman Marcus Semien's relay throw from center fielder Leody Taveras and tagged the sliding Pages on the left side. A video review upheld the call of plate umpire Marvin Hudson.

Seager hit a 422-foot homer in the fifth off Buehler (1-4) after Tavares singled and stole second and Semien reached on a fielding error by new Dodgers third baseman Cavan Biggio. Seager was applauded in his first at-bat, but got booed when he came up in the seventh before striking out.

Jacob Latz (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Jon Gray. Yates earned his ninth save.

In front of his Hall of Fame father Craig Biggio, the younger Biggio singled leading off the fifth for his first hit with the Dodgers. Biggio was designated for assignment by Toronto last week and was acquired Wednesday in a trade.

He started at third base and showed his glove work early. Biggio started a double play that got the first two outs of the first inning. He prevented a potential double down the line by Wyatt Langford in the second, making a long throw to first that Langford barely beat out. Biggio was charged with an error in the fifth when he bobbled a ball hit by Semien.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Brock Burke was activated from 60-day IL after recovering from a broken right hand.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 3.05 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday.