Former Head Coach Gary Patterson's Message to Fans as TCU Runs for Title

The TCU Horned Frogs are making history, and it's all leading up to their big moment in the national spotlight.

Led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, No 3 TCU will face No. 1 Georgia in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Many people have wondered, "What does former head coach Gary Patterson think of all of this?"

Patterson helped build up TCU's football program over two decades before his abrupt departure before the completion of his 21st season.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He's avoided talking all season long -- until now.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs sat down in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Patterson for what, at times, became an emotional look back at the team.

Watch the interview in the video player above.