Former Rams, Chargers Player Charles DeJurnett Dies at 68

Former Chargers and Rams defensive tackle Charles DeJurnett died on Wednesday. He was 68 years old.

DeJurnett was born in Mississippi and played four years of football at San Jose State University before he was selected by the Chargers in the 1974 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Bolts before playing five more with the Los Angeles Rams.

In total DeJurnett played in 118 games over the course of his ten-year NFL career.

According to former Chargers special teams coach Henry Bauer, who was a teammate of DeJurnett's with the Bolts, the 68-yead-old died of cancer.