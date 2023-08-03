Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman has 3 hits to lead Dodgers to 8-2 victory and 3-game sweep of Athletics

Freddie Freeman had three hits, Miguel Rojas and Amed Rosario both drove in two runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

By Joe Reedy

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman had three hits, Miguel Rojas and Amed Rosario both drove in two runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom homered for the Athletics, who have dropped four straight and seven of their last nine.

Freeman, second in the majors with a .341 batting average, has gone 32 for 63 (.508) at the plate since July 17. He hit two doubles, extending his major league-lead to 40, before leading off the eighth with a solo shot to right field for his 22nd homer of the season.

Julio Urías (8-6) bounced back with five scoreless innings after allowing 11 runs in 11 innings in his previous two starts. Emmet Sheehan went the last four innings for his first major-league save.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Los Angeles outscored Oakland 25-6 and had 20 extra-base hits in the series, including six doubles in the finale.

JP Sears (2-8) took the loss after allowing two runs in five innings.

Rojas drove in the first two Dodgers' runs on doubles to left field in the second and third innings.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

track and field 15 hours ago

Somalian sports minister apologizes after slow sprinter goes viral at World University Games

Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 2

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both have big nights as Dodgers rout lowly Athletics 10-1

After Gelof's solo shot to left got Oakland within a run, Los Angeles broke it open with four in the sixth. Rosario had a two-run double to left while Will Smith and David Peralta added RBI base hits.

Soderstrom hit his first big-league homer in the eighth inning before the Dodgers responded in the home half on Freeman's solo shot and Chris Taylor's RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Max Muncy left the game in the sixth inning due to a bruised left wrist. He was hit by a pitch in the fifth. ... DH J.D. Martinez missed his third straight game due to left hamstring tightness, but manager Dave Roberts said Martinez will face live pitching during batting practice on Friday in San Diego and that he could return to the lineup on Saturday. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder tightness) threw four innings in a simulated game on Thursday. He will have a bullpen session in a couple days, and if all goes well he could return to the rotation next week.

ROSTER MOVE

The Athletics recalled INF Jonah Bride for the third time this season and selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal. INF Tyler Wade was designated for assignment and LHP Hogan Harris was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Have a rare Friday off before the Bay Bridge rivalry series resumes against the San Francisco Giants. A starter has not been named for Saturday's game in Oakland.

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.37 ERA) faces the Padres for the first time as a four-game series begins in San Diego.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us