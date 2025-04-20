Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman's sac fly is only run in Dodgers 1-0 victory over Rangers, Tyler Glasnow leaves with injury

Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers

Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless game with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and six Dodgers relievers completed the shutout after starter Tyler Glasnow left with lower leg cramps one pitch into the fifth inning as Los Angeles beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Sunday.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani returned to the Dodgers’ lineup after missing the series’ previous two games, activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California. Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk that helped produce the game’s only run.

Pinch-hitter Will Smith led off the Dodgers’ eighth against Chris Martin (0-3) with a single, the Dodgers' third and last hit of the game. Smith advanced to second on Ohtani’s walk, moved to third on a deep fly out to right field, and scored on Freeman’s fly to deep left.

Anthony Banda, Ben Casparius (2-0), Jack Dreyer, Evan Phillips and Tanner Scott combined for five shutout innings. Scott earned his eighth save.

Wyatt Langford, who returned to Texas’ lineup after missing nine games with a mild oblique strain, was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the game. The Rangers' challenge was denied.

Glasnow was visited by manager Dave Roberts and trainer Thomas Albert during the fourth inning but stayed in the game.

Rangers starter Tyler Mahle pitched seven scoreless innings allowing two hits, striking four and walking three.

Key moment

Phillips struck out Adolis García swinging to end Texas’ eighth inning, leaving the potential tying run at second base.

Key Stat

Mahle lowered his earned run average to 0.68, best in the major leagues. His league-best opponents’ batting average dropped to .112.

Up next

Both teams will next play Tuesday on the road. Dodgers RHP Dustin May (1-1, 1.06 ERA) will open a series against the Chicago Cubs while Rangers LHP Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.86) will face Athletics RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 2.61) on Texas’ first trip to Sacramento.

