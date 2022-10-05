G League

French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Goes Viral for Unique Name

The 34-year-old forward was introduced to American audiences on Tuesday

By Max Molski

Steeve Ho You Fat goes viral for interesting name originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tuesday’s exhibition between French club Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite was all about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the top two projected picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. And yet, another player managed to go viral in the contest because of his name.

Coming off the bench for Metropolitans 92 was French forward Steeve Ho You Fat. The 34-year-old began his professional career in 2008, but it wasn’t until Tuesday’s showcase that American fans and announcers were truly introduced to him.

When it came to a 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter, ESPN2’s play-by-play announcer felt compelled to clarify that he was simply saying Ho You Fat’s name when describing the action:

Fans were immediately enthralled by the player and began to wonder where they could purchase a Ho You Fat jersey.

The only player-specific Metropolitans 92 jersey available on the team’s website is Wembanyama’s No. 32 jersey. Home and away jerseys without player names are also for sale, so technically a Ho You Fat jersey could still be constructed with the right fashion skills and equipment.

Ho You Fat finished with six points on 3-for-4 shooting in 17 minutes as Metropolitans 92 fell to the G League Ignite by a final score of 122-115. The two squads will go head to head once again on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

