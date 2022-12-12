Full list of NFL teams eliminated from 2022 playoff contention originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Playoff races are heating up across the NFL, but some teams have already seen their postseason chances crash and burn.

Bye weeks are in the rearview and there are just four weeks left in the regular season. No team has clinched a division yet, only one team has punched its playoff ticket and 29 of 32 organizations are still in contention for a postseason spot.

That leaves three teams that have already been eliminated. Here’s a look at those squads and who could join them in the near future:

Which NFL teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Two AFC teams and one NFC team have been eliminated from postseason contention with four weeks remaining in the season. Here’s a breakdown of which teams have been eliminated:

AFC

Houston Texans (1-11-1)

Denver Broncos (3-10)

NFC

Which NFL teams could be eliminated in Week 15?

There are four four-win teams across the league, and they are all in danger of being eliminated from the playoff race as soon as Week 15.

The New Orleans Saints and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are both 4-9 on the year and tied for 14th place in the NFC. Just above them are the Arizona Cardinals, who are 4-8 ahead of Monday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. Those three teams are trying to catch up to the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, who are in sixth and seventh place in the NFC, respectively, with 7-5-1 records.

Over in the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts are 4-8-1. Should they lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 15, they will be knocked out of playoff contention.

There are also seven 5-8 teams across the league. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are still alive in the AFC, while the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are fighting in the NFC.