Furious Flurry of Goals in Final Minutes Sends LAFC Past Rival LA Galaxy 3-2 in Western Conference Semifinals

Playing in front of a loud and boisterous crowd at the Banc of California Stadium, the second-ever postseason meeting between inter-city rivals Los Angeles Football Club and LA Galaxy carried an importance that struck far beyond the pitch.

This wasn't just another match this was personal.

Entering Saturday's contest, the two teams have played 16 times in LAFC's five-year existence. The LA Galaxy have won seven of those matches to LAFC's four (five ended in a draw).

The meeting came before an audience of 22,305, an adamant display of the growing interest in Los Angeles for soccer. Most were adorned in black and gold, but the familiar white and blue of the Galaxy faithful were sprinkled throughout the stadium, including their two main supporters groups located in the visitor's section at the far end of the field.

After an even first half that saw the score level at 1-1, a furious flurry of goals in the final 10 minutes sent LAFC past the rival LA Galaxy 3-2 and into the Western Conference Finals.

LAFC's star summer transfer, Gareth Bale, did not dress for the game, and was not injured according to multiple reports. Bale has played just 355 minutes since joining the team in late June. He's scored just two goals across 12 matches, only two of which he started in.

The last time the two rivals met in the postseason came nearly three years ago on Oct. 24th, 2019. LAFC won 5-3 and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to eventual champions, the Seattle Sounders. The match also marked the final MLS game for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who anointed the El Trafico rivalry during his first ever MLS match in March of 2018.

Denis Bouanga opened the scoring in the 23rd minute thanks to a patient pass from Carlos Vela. Bouanga positioned himself beautifully behind a Galaxy defender, who fell on the play, allowing for the easy goal and backflip.

Samuel Grandsir leveled the score for the Galaxy just before half. The gut punch for the hosts came off a rebound that was headed out to Grandsir just in front of the box for the far post for the game-tying goal.

Bouanga's brace restored the lead for LAFC in the 80th minute when Ryan Hollinshead's through pass to Opoku missed the mark but found the French native wide open at the far post for the tap-in.

However, the LAFC lead would only last a few minutes. Dejan Joveljic went top shelf to the far right corner of the net for the equalizer less than five minutes later.

The goal-scoring flurry came fast and furious, with three goals scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Colombian forward Chico Arango went unmarked off a set piece and knocked home a rebound for the game-winning goal in the 90th minute.

The victory sends LAFC to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history where they will meet a Texas team in either FC Dallas or Austin FC.

The LA Galaxy's drought of not reaching the Western Conference Finals reaches eight years for the five-time MLS Cup champions.