Gabe Vincent leaving Heat for 3-year deal with Lakers, report says

Gabe Vincent is going from South Beach to Southern California.

The former Miami Heat point guard struck a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after NBA free agency opened on Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Vincent marked the Lakers' second addition of the early free-agent period after Los Angeles reportedly agreed with ex-Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Free agent F Taurean Prince has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents Steven Heumann and Richie Beda of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Vincent, 27, was a key role player for the Heat as they made a historic run to the 2023 NBA Finals. During the postseason, he averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game while shooting 37.8% from 3.

Vincent became Miami's full-time starter at the point guard spot during the 2022-23 campaign, where he averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.4% from deep over 68 games.

After going undrafted in 2018, Vincent played 50-plus games in the G League before establishing himself as an NBA player. He joined Miami midseason on a two-way deal in 2020 and received his first NBA contract from the Heat in the 2021 offseason.

The Heat are in danger of losing another starter in free agency as well. The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are working on a sign-and-trade to acquire sharp-shooting wing Max Strus.

Cleveland still hopes to work a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Max Strus to the Cavaliers, sources said, in addition to bringing back Caris LeVert and adding Georges Niang. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2023

Miami has, however, begun to replenish some of that lost depth by reportedly reuniting with guard Josh Richardson on a two-year deal.

Richardson's deal to return to Miami includes a player option, per sources. https://t.co/IPk4mig6PP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

It's unclear how much money Richardson is signing for, but he does reportedly have a player option in the second year of the deal.

The Heat drafted Richardson in the second round in 2015, and he was part of the sign-and-trade that brought Jimmy Butler to Miami in 2019. Richardson has played for five different teams in the four seasons since he departed Miami.

Kevin Love reportedly is also set to return to the Heat on a two-year deal starting at $3.7 million, with a player option in Year 2.

Kevin Love will sign a 2-year deal, with the second year at his option, source tells AP. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2023

Kevin Love has agreed to return to the Heat on a two-year Heat deal starting at $3.7 million, with the second year a player option. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2023

Love joined the Heat midseason in 2022-23 after being bought out by the Cavaliers.