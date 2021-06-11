Get Vaccinated at Dodger Stadium Ahead of Reopening Day.

Thousands of Angelenos have been vaccinated at Dodger Stadium this year, but none have been able to say they got vaccinated while inside the stadium during a Dodgers home game.

Now you can.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday ahead of their six-game homestand against the Texas Ranger and Philadelphia Phillies that they will open a mobile vaccination clinic in the newly renovated Centerfield Plaza.

Starting on June 11, and in partnership with the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Major League Baseball's Vaccinate at the Plate Program, the Dodgers will offer free vaccine shots to all ticketholders up until the seventh inning.

As an added bonus, the first 1,000 fans that get vaccinated during the game will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a future game this season.

Throughout the pandemic, Dodger Stadium has been one of the largest COVID-19 testing and mass vaccination sites in the entire country. The site closed down on May 21, as more and more fans were allowed back into the stadium for home games.

Over one million people were tested at the site, and more than 12,000 per day received vaccinations.

On June 15, the stadium will fully reopen for the first time since October 9, 2019, when the Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend the June 15 game against the Philadelphia Phillies, a game which is now being called "Reopening Day." That game will also mark the official debut of the Stadium's newly renovated Centerfield Plaza, which will also fully open for the first time, including both bullpen bars, the kids batting cages, dugout photo booth, and kids play area underneath the batter's eye in center field.

The homestand will feature the first "Friday Night Fireworks" of the season on June 11, Justin Turner bobblehead night on June 15, and a Mookie Betts jersey giveaway on June 16.

Fans interested in getting vaccinated during a Dodger game should go to www.Dodgers.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Additionally, the Dodgers are also participating in a vaccination sweepstakes through the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health. Through that sweepstakes, one lucky fan will win a pair of season tickets for the entire 2022 season.

To enter, Los Angeles County residents 18 and older that receive their first vaccine shot or bring a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment at any city and county-run vaccination sites.