Los Angeles Dodgers

Get Yer Dodger Dogs and Garlic Fries at Home Via Delivery

Fans craving their favorite foods served at Dodger Stadium can have them delivered in the Los Angeles area starting next week.

By Associated Press

New Dodger Dogs
Kristie Hang

Get yer Dodger Dogs and garlic fries at home?

Yes, fans craving their favorite foods served at the ballpark can have them delivered in the Los Angeles area starting Monday. A new service called Home Plates, which is launching exclusively on the Postmates app, will deliver to Hollywood and West Hollywood. There are plans to expand to other areas later.

Three types of hot dogs — Dodger Dogs, Brooklyn Dodger Dogs and Doyer Dogs — will be available, along with micheladas, garlic fries and carne asada nachos served in a helmet. Some dishes are being created specially for Home Plates, including a Brooklyn-style pizza and a Dodgers blue gelato. The menu includes burgers, tater tots, salads and chicken tenders, too.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

perseverance rover 2 mins ago

New Mars Rover ‘Perseverance' Ready to Launch

Los Angeles Dodgers 24 mins ago

Alex Wood Joins Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers Pitchers on IL

The food will be made at the new Home Team Kitchens restaurant in Hollywood. The stadium food will be available year-round, not just during the shortened baseball season. The public isn't allowed at Dodgers games because of the coronavirus pandemic; fans have been replaced by cardboard cutouts in the seats.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBDodger StadiumBaseballPostmates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us