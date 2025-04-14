Has Justin Rose won the Masters? He came painfully close again as McIlroy wins

Justin Rose could not get his tulips and roses on the big stage once again.

Rory McIlroy ended his long-awaited chase for the iconic green jacket at the 2025 Masters, beating out Rose in a dramatic sudden-death playoff with several twists and turns in the build up.

Rose took the lead in the first round on Thursday, shooting 7-under and gaining a decent cushion over then-reigning champ Scottie Scheffler. But history was against Rose following his lead.

Still, despite a drop off until the final round Sunday, Rose shot back up the leaderboard and took McIlroy to the very end of the finish line.

Here's what to know about Rose's history in the Masters:

How old is Justin Rose?

Rose is 44 years old. He was born on July 30, 1980.

Where is Justin Rose from?

Rose's sporting nationality is from England. He was born in South Africa, however.

Has Justin Rose won a Masters?

No, Rose has yet to don the green jacket. His second-place result in 2025 is the third time in his career. He first came second in 2013, then did so again in 2017. The 2017 tournament was also the last time the Masters ended in a playoff for the winner, with Sergio Garcia triumphing.

How many major wins does Justin Rose have?

Despite his losses in Augusta, Rose did win the 2013 U.S. Open. His best finish in The Open Championship is second (2018, 2024) and third in the PGA Championship (2012).

Is Justin Rose on PGA or LIV Golf?

Rose is a PGA golfer.

What is Justin Rose's net worth?

Rose is estimated to be worth $40 million, via Celebrity Net Worth.

Despite the loss, Ross will earn $2.2 million for his second-place finish as part of the Masters' $21 million purse this year.

