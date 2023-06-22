LA's Riviera Country Club to host 2031 U.S. Open

With the dust still settling in Los Angeles after the U.S. Open came to the city last week for the first time in 75 years, the USGA announced Wednesday that the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades will host the 131st U.S. Open Championship in 2031.

The announcement comes three days after Wyndham Clark won the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, just over 5 miles and across the 405 Freeway from Riviera.

The event will be held at the Pacific Palisades venue from June 12-15, 2031, marking the fifth USGA championship held at the club. Riviera hosted the 1948 U.S. Open -- the first in Los Angeles and California -- won by Ben Hogan with a record-breaking score of 276, the 1998 U.S. Senior Open won by Hale Irwin and the 2017 U.S. Amateur won by Doc Redman. The course will also welcome its first U.S. Women’s Open in 2026.

In 2028, the club will also serve as the host of the men’s and women’s golf competitions in LA’s 2028 Olympic Games.

The Riviera Country Club has a long, fabled history with connections to Hollywood stars. Past members have included icons such as Dean Martin, Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable, Walt Disney, Charlie Chaplin, among others.

The club was also the site of Tiger Woods’ first PGA Tour event in 1992, when a 16-year-old Woods received a special exemption to play in the Los Angeles Open.

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club, holding off Rory McIlroy, to secure his first major win.

The club has been the longtime host of the Genesis Invitational.

“Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game’s history,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer in a statement.

“We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031.”

“Los Angeles is our nation's 'City of Champions,' and after a successful return of this year's U.S. Open to L.A., I am thrilled that the USGA has chosen our city to host its 2031 Open as well," added Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"From last year's Super Bowl to the upcoming World Cup and Olympics, L.A.'s major events create joy and economic development across our city."