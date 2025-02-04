golf

Tiger Woods says his mother Kultida has died: ‘She was my biggest fan'

Woods' mother was 78 years old.

By Logan Reardon

Tiger Woods announced that his mother, Kultida Woods, died on Tuesday morning.

The 15-time major champion shared the news in a social media post, but no cause of death has been made available. She was 78 years old.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable,” Woods said in a statement on social media. “She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

"She was loved by so many,  but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Kultida Woods attended her son's TGL indoor golf league match in Florida last Monday, Jan. 27.

Known as Tida, she was from Thailand and met Tiger's father, Earl Woods, when he was on a military tour in the country in 1968. They were married from 1969 until his death in 2006.

