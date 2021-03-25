NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Basketball Player Killed in Crash Days After NCAA Tournament

Oscar Frayer and his sister were killed with an unidentified person in a car crash in Lodi, California, on Tuesday

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket between Grand Canyon's Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) and Oscar Frayer during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer died from a car accident, three days after the Antelopes played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. He was 23.

Frayer and his sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore, were killed with an unidentified person in a car crash in Lodi, California, on Tuesday, the school announced Thursday.

Frayer, a senior, was a four-year starter at Grand Canyon and completed his academic requirements to graduate in April. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while helping the Lopes win the Western Conference Athletic Tournament for the first time.

The Oakland, California, native had returned to Northern California after finishing with eight points, five assists and three blocked shots in GCU's loss to Iowa at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

