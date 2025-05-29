Some of the biggest American track stars are competing in Philly this weekend.

Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas will headline the field for Grand Slam Track, a new and innovative track league that launched this year.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When are the Team USA athletes hitting the track? Where is everything taking places? And how can you watch them?

Here are all the details for Grand Slam Track in Philly:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What is Grand Slam Track?

Grand Slam Track is a professional league founded by Olympic champion Michael Jordan, who earned four gold medals for Team USA from 1992 to 2000.

The first season is ongoing, with four events being held from April through June. Philly is the third stop of the year, following the Kingston Slam in Jamaica and the Miami Slam in Florida. The Los Angeles Slam will complete the schedule next month.

There are six event categories at each slam: short sprints, short hurdles, long sprints, long hurdles, short distance and long distance. Athletes win money based on their finishing positions in events.

When is the Grand Slam Track event in Philly?

The Philadelphia Slam will take place this weekend on both Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1.

Events will be held at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday and 3-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Who will be in Philly for Grand Slam Track this weekend?

McLaughlin-Levrone and Thomas are the two headliners this weekend as they look to add more Grand Slam Track victories to their resumes. McLaughlin-Levrone won the long hurdles event at each of the first two slams, while Thomas won long sprints in Kingston.

Aside from those two, many other medalists from the Paris Olympics will compete: Kenny Bednarek (USA, silver), Cole Hocker (USA, gold), Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic, gold), Jess Hull (Australia, silver), Grant Fisher (USA, bronze), Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA, bronze) and Alison dos Santos (Brazil, bronze).

After Team USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record for the sixth time in her athletic career, she spoke about how running alongside other world-class athletes pushes her to do the impossible.

How to watch Grand Slam Track in Philly

All action this weekend will be streaming on Peacock. Here's the schedule:

Tickets for Grand Slam Track in Philly

Tickets are still available here if you want to attend the Philadelphia Slam.

General admission day tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost $28.75 for adults, or you can buy a two-day general admission weekend pass for $40. Reserved seating is $46 per day.