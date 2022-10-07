Guardians Edge Rays 2-1 in MLB Wild Card Series Opener

Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner.

Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight Tampa Bay batters across seven and two-third frames.

Closer Emmanuel Clase, who finished the 2022 regular season with a league-best 42 saves, was the only other Guardian pitcher to see the mound Friday. Clase got the remaining four outs for Cleveland and earned the save.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Hopefully we’re getting there at the right time,” Bieber said postgame when asked if the Guardians were playing their best baseball of the season.

Third baseman led the Cleveland offense with a two-run home run off Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Tyler Glasnow will toe the rubber for Tampa in Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 8. Triston McKenzie is expected to get the nod for the Guardians.

Game 2 between Cleveland and Tampa Bay is set to start at 12:07 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

The winner of the Rays-Guardians series will face the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series.