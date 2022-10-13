Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series.

Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

All tickets for the game are still valid following the switch from Thursday to Friday. There are no refunds, per Major League Baseball’s ticket policy.

The Yankees opened the series with a 4-1 Game 1 victory on Tuesday. Gerrit Cole tossed eight strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings, while Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader powered the offense with one home run apiece.

Game 2 is expected to have a star pitching matchup between New York’s Nestor Cortes and 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.

No other dates in the series have been moved following the Game 2 postponement. Game 3 will be played in Cleveland on Saturday. If necessary, Game 4 will be played in Cleveland on Sunday and Game 5 will be played back in the Bronx on Monday.