Vin Scully

Hall of Fame Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Turns 93

Scully spent 67 seasons with the franchise, beginning when it was located in Brooklyn.

By Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to fans before game two of the 2017 World Series.
Getty

Retired Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turned 93 on Sunday and marked the day by watching football.

Scully saw both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, led by Patrick Mahomes, who is his favorite quarterback, according to Los Dodgers Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener.

Scully spent the day at his Los Angeles-area home with his wife, Sandra. His daughter, Katherine, brought him three balloons with the Nos. 50, 40 and 3 on them, adding up to his age of 93.

Scully retired from the Dodgers booth following the 2016 season. He spent 67 seasons with the franchise, beginning when it was located in Brooklyn. His is the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro team in sports history.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

