‘Hard Knocks’ Goes Hollywood, Both Los Angeles Rams and Chargers to be Featured in 2020

Los Angeles is known as the "Entertainment Capital of the World," and should also get that label when it comes to the NFL as well.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, HBO's award-winning series "Hard Knocks," will feature not one, but both Los Angeles based football teams during the summer of 2020.

The announcement that both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers would be featured on the show was originally scheduled for last week during the NFL's annual meeting, but both the meeting and the announcement were cancelled.

The league also cancelled the live NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, and will now conduct the three-day event virtually on April 23-25. Outside of the closure of each team's facilities, the league is continuing on as if the 2020 season will start on schedule.

One reason why neither NFL Films (which co-produces "Hard Knocks") or HBO has yet to make a formal announcement about both LA teams being featured on the show is because it is still unknown if NFL teams will still hold training camps this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither the Rams or Chargers have announced the dates of their training camps yet, but both teams held their camps during the final week of July and into the first week of August in 2019.

As of now, NFL films is preparing as if both teams will still hold their training camps and are excited to shoot the show ahead of the teams move into the brand new SoFi Stadium this fall.

If the show does indeed go on as planned, it will be the first time the Chargers have ever been featured on "Hard Knocks," which first aired in 2001. The Rams were last featured on the show in 2016 when they made the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.