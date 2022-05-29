Premier League

Here Are the 20 Premier League Teams for the 2022-23 Season

Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town to earn the 20th and final spot in the Premier League for next season

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The 2022-23 Premier League field is set.

Thanks to a Huddersfield Town own goal, Nottingham Forest earned the 20th and final spot in English soccer’s top flight for next season with a 1-0 victory in the EFL Championship promotion playoff final on Sunday.

The triumph ends a 23-year drought without Premier League soccer for the Tricky Trees, who are one of the league’s founding members.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nottingham Forest won’t be the only new club moving up to the Premier League for the 2022-23 campaign either.

Which teams were promoted to the Premier League for the 2022-23 season?

Nottingham Forest joins Fulham and Bournemouth as the three Championship sides that have been promoted to the Premier League. After being relegated last season, Fulham were crowned champions of the Championship, earning promotion in the process. The Cottagers now have the task of staying up, as they haven’t played consecutive Premier League seasons since 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Coco Gauff 3 mins ago

Watch: Coco Gauff Writes Celtics-Heat Prediction on TV Camera at French Open

ESPN 2 hours ago

ESPN Play-By-Play Announcer Mike Breen to Miss Celtics Vs. Heat Game 7

Meanwhile, Bournemouth ended a two-year stay in the second tier by claiming the second automatic promotion spot. The Cherries were in the PL for five straight seasons before being relegated for the 2020-21 campaign.

Which Premier League teams were relegated for the 2022-23 season?

Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest will be taking the place of Burnley, Watford and Norwich City in the Premier League. Burnley finished in the first spot outside the safety zone with 35 points, trailing 17th-place Leeds United by three points. The 18th-place finish ended a six-year run in the Premier League for Burnley, who are going back to the Championship for the first time since 2015-16.

Meanwhile, Watford and Norwich City just had a cup of coffee in the top flight before heading back down the Championship, as both clubs were promoted for the 2021-22 season. Norwich City, who finished last with 22 points, haven’t played consecutive PL seasons since 2012-13 and 2013-14. Meanwhile, Watford, who finished 19th with 23 points, was in the Premier League for five straight seasons before going down in 2020-21.

Which teams are in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season?

Here’s a full look at the 20-team Premier League field for 2022-23:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City 

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southhampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

This article tagged under:

Premier LeagueNottingham ForestHuddersfield
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us