Here's a Look at the Loudest Basketball Arenas in the NCAA

When it comes to sports, performing in front of a home crowd can produce a much-needed jolt that aids in success. In college basketball, going to an NCAA game is one of the most exhilarating experiences for a fan, and college campuses are where you are bound to find the loudest basketball arenas.

From cheerleaders and bands, to painted co-eds and mascots, college basketball arenas -- with the thousands of fans that fill the seats -- can be one of the loudest places in the country.

Fans are often seen using paint and props to create crazy energy in the stands, along with bouncing in unison in the same, or different, directions.

With March Madness approaching, here's a look at some of the loudest college arenas in the NCAA:

10. McCarthey Athletic Center - Gonzaga

The McCarthey Athletic Center is a 6,000-seat indoor arena on the campus of Gonzaga University that is home to the university's Bulldog basketball program. Opened in November 2004, the “Kennel” is the smallest arena on this list, but its atmosphere has made Gonzaga one of the most successful programs at home.

9. Value City Arena - Ohio State

The Value City Arena is located on the campus of Ohio State University and is home to the Ohio State Buckeyes. It is currently the largest arena by seating capacity in the Big Ten Conference, with 19,049 seats, which is reduced to 18,809 for Ohio State men's basketball games.

The student section at men's basketball games, known as the “Buckeye Nuthouse,” is seated behind the team bench as well as behind the basket that the opponent shoots at during the second half, which allows them to be visible during television broadcasts.

8. Breslin Student Events Center - Michigan State

The Jack Breslin Student Events Center is a 16,280-capacity venue that is home to the Michigan State Spartans men's and women's basketball teams.

The location of the student section, called “The Izzone,” is perfect. The students are given almost every section nearest to the court, which is a prime setup to surround the opposing team.

7. O'Connell Center - Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center, also known as the O'Dome, is a 10,500-seat arena that is home to the Florida Gators athletic programs.

The student section of the stadium has been dubbed the "Rowdy Reptiles.” Dick Vitale, on assignment at the Florida-Kentucky game in 2006, said the O'Connell Center is one of the toughest places to play in college basketball.

6. Hilton Coliseum - Iowa State

The Hilton Coliseum is a 14,267-capacity arena that is home to the Iowa State University Cyclones men's and women's basketball teams, as well wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball programs.

The Coliseum has been dubbed as one of the finest facilities for collegiate basketball, and with the student sections placed deep behind both baskets, fans have no choice but to scream, cheer and boo for the duration of the game.

5. Assembly Hall - Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall opened as Assembly Hall during the 1971-72 season is one of the most notorious arenas in basketball. While the arena hosts much more than sports, it is famously home to the Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team.

The indoor basketball venue holds 17,222 seats and also houses the largest student section in the country at 7,800 seats.

Indiana has won five NCAA Championships in men's basketball (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987).

4. Carrier Dome - Syracuse

The Carrier Dome is a domed arena on the campus of Syracuse University, home to the Syracuse Orange football, basketball and lacrosse teams. The Syracuse Orange men's basketball team drew the highest average home attendance in college basketball in 2015-16, with an average crowd of 26,253.

It’s the largest domed structure on a U.S. college campus and can hold 33,000 for basketball games and 56,250 for concerts. When it opened in September 1980, it was famously nicknamed, "The Loud House."

3. Cameron Indoor Stadium - Duke

The Cameron Indoor Stadium, which opened way back in 1940, is a 9,314-seat arena that is home to the Duke Blue Devils and serves as the home court for Duke men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball.

Fans in the famous student section, called the “Cameron Crazies,” are known for painting themselves blue and white and doing signature moves, like reaching out an arm while an opposing player is inbounding the ball. While the stadium may hold far less than its competitors, the electric atmosphere brings them high on the list.

The Blue Devils are ranked fourth all-time in wins of any NCAA men’s basketball program and the Cameron Indoor Stadium fans never let you forget it.

2. Rupp Arena - Kentucky

Kentucky is one of the most successful NCAA basketball programs in the country, and playing in front of fans in Rupp Arena is a plus.

The arena's primary tenant is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team.

The famous "C-A-T-S, Cats, Cats, Cats" and "Go Big Blue" cheers are usually heard in the crowds. Celebrities and athletes are often in attendance in the historic arena that now holds over 23,500 people, which makes it the largest arena in the country for indoor sports.

1. Allen Fieldhouse - Kansas

On Feb. 13, 2017, 16,300 fans in attendance at Allen Fieldhouse set the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at an indoor sporting event (130.4 decibels).

The Allen Fieldhouse, at the University of Kansas, is home to the Kansas Jayhawks men's and women's basketball teams. "The Phog" or "The Cathedral of Basketball," as it is affectionately called, was opened on March 1, 1955 and now holds 17,000 people.

From 2005 to 2018, Kansas won every single Big 12 regular season title, and while its teams are usually very good, the fans also cultivate a difficult environment for opposing teams to handle.