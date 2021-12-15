NBA

Here's a Look at the NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history on Tuesday

By NBC Sports Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There's a new player atop the NBA's all-time 3-point list.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry passed Ray Allen for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history on Tuesday night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Curry entered the Dubs' game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden needing two 3s to pass Allen's record mark of 2,973, and he got the job done early in the first quarter.

The new 3-point king finished the night with five triples, giving him 2,977 for his career.

Curry will soon become the first player to ever reach the 3,000 3-pointer milestone and who knows just how high his career tally will end up being when it's all said and done. The three-time NBA champ is showing no signs of slowing down at age 33, as he's right at the forefront of the MVP race.

Sports

Sports news

3 hours ago

Blackhawks, Kyle Beach Reach Settlement in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Ontario 4 hours ago

Raptors, Maple Leafs, Senators Home Games to Have Reduced Capacity

Who's made the most 3-pointers in NBA history?

With Curry now in the lead, here's an updated look at the top 10 3-point shooters of all time (active players in bold):

  1. Stephen Curry (2,977 3-pointers)
  2. Ray Allen (2,973)
  3. Reggie Miller (2,560)
  4. James Harden (2,509)
  5. Kyle Korver (2,450)
  6. Vince Carter (2,290)
  7. Jason Terry (2,282)
  8. Jamal Crawford (2,221)
  9. Paul Pierce (2,143)
  10. Damian Lillard (2,114)

This article tagged under:

NBAStephen CurryRay Allen
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us