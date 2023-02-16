Here's the List of NFL Offensive Coordinators Changes This Offseason

Here’s the list of NFL offensive coordinators openings this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No coach is safe in the NFL.

After a record-tying 10 teams switched head coaches for the 2022 season, there will be more turnover for 2023.

There will be five head coaching changes, but the bigger surprise is how many teams need new offensive coordinators. Fifteen squads are changing offensive coordinators for next season, including four playoff teams and one Super Bowl participant.

Here’s a look at the franchises that will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023:

New England Patriots

2022 OC: Vacant (offensive line coach Matt Patricia was the play-caller)

2023 outlook: The Patriots brought back former OC Bill O’Brien in the same role after letting Patricia call plays for the first time in 2022. O’Brien, who most recently served as OC for Nick Saban at Alabama, was with the Pats from 2007 to 2011.

New York Jets

2022 OC: Mike LaFleur

2023 outlook: After finishing the season with three straight touchdown-less games, the Jets and LaFleur moved on from each other. The Jets hired former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC, a role he previously held for the Bills, Jaguars and Packers before taking over in Denver.

Los Angeles Rams

2022 OC: Liam Coen

2023 outlook: With Sean McVay officially returning to the Rams and Coen off to Kentucky, the team is bringing in Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent four seasons coaching in the same division when he was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Dallas Cowboys

2022 OC: Kellen Moore

2023 outlook: After making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Mike McCarthy will call plays for Dak Prescott and Co. in 2023. The Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new OC, after he previously served in that role for the Jets, Rams and Seahawks. As for Moore …

Los Angeles Chargers

2022 OC: Joe Lombardi

2023 outlook: The Chargers are going from Lombardi to Moore. Brandon Staley likely needs this move to pan out for him to keep his job after Lombardi took the fall for the Chargers’ playoff collapse. With a star young quarterback in Justin Herbert and talented weapons in Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, this job was appealing.

Tennessee Titans

2022 OC: Todd Downing

2023 outlook: Head coach Mike Vrabel has rebuilt his offensive staff with quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s future as a Titan uncertain, elevating Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to OC. The Titans will also bring in former Falcons QBs coach Charles London as passing game coordinator/QBs coach and former Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris as passing game coordinator/CB coach.

Houston Texans

2022 OC: Pep Hamilton

2023 outlook: After hiring DeMeco Ryans from the San Francisco 49ers to be their new head coach, the former defensive coordinator is bringing an old friend to Houston: Bobby Slowik. Slowik served as 49ers passing game coordinator last season and has been part of Kyle Shanahan's staff since 2017.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 OC: Byron Leftwich

2023 outlook: Todd Bowles brought in his own staff after getting promoted to head coach last March, hiring Dave Canales as OC. Canales was on the Seahawks' coaching staff from 2010 to 2022, serving as wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He was the team's wide receivers coach when they won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Baltimore Ravens

2022 OC: Greg Roman

2023 outlook: Lamar Jackson is a pending free agent, but the Ravens can use the franchise tag and keep the former MVP in town. Baltimore hired Todd Monken as its next OC after he won consecutive national championships as Georgia's OC. Monken has prior NFL experience as an OC with the Buccaneers and Browns.

Philadelphia Eagles

2022 OC: Shane Steichen

2023 outlook: Steichen was hired as the Indianapolis Colts' next head coach, which creates an opening for the Eagles. It is expected that quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will be elevated to OC next season.

Arizona Cardinals

2022 OC: Vacant (head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the play-caller)

2023 outlook: Jonathan Gannon was hired as head coach after serving as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, so it's now up to him to find an OC to pair with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals went 4-13 last season and Murray suffered a torn ACL in December.

Indianapolis Colts

2022 OC: Marcus Brady (fired in November)

2023 outlook: After reportedly securing Steichen, the Colts can now move on to OC interviews. It's unclear if Steichen will call plays for the Colts, but it's likely that he'll try to hire a former colleague from the Eagles.

Washington Commanders

2022 OC: Scott Turner

2023 outlook: The Commanders have solid weapons outside of quarterback, including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson, among others. With head coach Ron Rivera entering a potential make-or-break season, this job will come with a lot of pressure.

Denver Broncos

2022 OC: Justin Outten

2023 outlook: After hiring Sean Payton, the Broncos are undergoing a complete staff overhaul. Payton is expected to be the offensive play-caller, but he will still hire an offensive coordinator for extra assistance.

Carolina Panthers

2022 OC: Ben McAdoo

2023 outlook: McAdoo did a commendable job considering the offensive talent he was given, but he wasn't retained when Frank Reich was hired as Carolina's new head coach.