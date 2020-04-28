UCLA

High School Star Daishen Nix Decommits From UCLA to Play in G League

Nevada high school senior Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and signed to play in the G League next season, joining fellow prep stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd in going pro.

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said Tuesday the trio will play for a new team that won’t be affiliated with any existing G League franchise or NBA team. Details will be announced later.

Nix was named a McDonald’s All-American at Trinity International School in Las Vegas this season. The 6-foot-5 guard was ranked by ESPN as the top player in Nevada and 20th in the nation.

He had signed a national letter of intent with UCLA in November. Nix was UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s first signing since being named the Bruins’ coach in April 2019.

