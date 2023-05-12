French Open

How Much Do Winners Win Per Round at the 2023 French Open?

Curious to know the sum of the French Open prize money? Here's a look at how much the winners get overall and the amount broken down by round

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

How much do winners win per round at the 2023 French Open? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis action is returning to Paris for the 2023 French Open.

While players worldwide are getting ready to slide on the iconic red clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros, the tournament is adding an additional incentive: more prize money.

The second Grand Slam on the tennis calendar revealed that this year's total purse of the championships is up 12.3% from 2022 – for a grand total of $54.6 million.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The tournament directors even announced that first round losers in the men's and women's draws will be earning more money, along with the singles qualifying, wheelchair tennis and quad competitions.

Ahead of the competition set for May 28 - June 11, let's take a look at how much money players can earn in the tournament:

How much does the French Open singles winner get overall?

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

soccer

El Clasico Coming to Texas for Preseason Summer Match Between Barcelona and Real Madrid

NFL

Here's the Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023 the NFL Season

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2,495,638

How much do players earn per round in singles at the French Open?

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the French Open?

This article tagged under:

French Open
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us