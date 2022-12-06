How to watch the first ever MLB draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's time for the first ever MLB draft lottery.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft will finally be awarded at MLB's inaugural draft lottery on Tuesday.

The top overall draft selection had previously been given to the team that finished with the worst record. But the new collective bargaining agreement struck ahead of the 2022 campaign called for a lottery system to determine the top of the draft order beginning in 2023, a change made to discourage tanking.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So, which club will go down in history as the first ever draft lottery winner?

From the odds, start time and more, here's what to know about the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery.

When is the 2023 MLB draft lottery?

The draft lottery is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, from the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif.

What time is the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery?

The event gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery on?

MLB Network will carry live coverage of the draft lottery.

How to stream the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery

Fans can also stream the draft lottery on MLB.com and the MLB app.

What are the 2022 MLB Draft Lottery odds?

The 18 teams that missed out on the 2022 playoffs are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick. All 18 teams don't have the same odds to win it, though.

The three worst clubs winning percentage-wise from this past season -- Washington Nationals, Oakland A's and Pittsburgh Pirates -- are tied for the best odds at 16.5%. The Cincinnati Reds (13.25%) and Kansas City Royals (10%) are the only other teams with at least a 10% chance of winning the lottery.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Milwaukee Brewers have the longest odds at 0.23%.

Here’s a full look at each team’s odds for the top pick:

Washington Nationals (55-107): 16.5%

Oakland Athletics (60-102): 16.5%

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-100): 16.5%

Cincinnati Reds: (62-100): 13.25%

Kansas City Royals (65-97): 10%

Detroit Tigers (66-96): 7.5%

Texas Rangers (68-94): 5.5%

Colorado Rockies (68-94): 3.9%

Miami Marlins (69-93): 2.7%

Los Angeles Angels (73-89): 1.8%

Arizona Diamondbacks (74-88): 1.4%

Chicago Cubs (74-88): 1.1%

Minnesota Twins (78-84): 0.9%

Boston Red Sox (78-84): 0.76%

Chicago White Sox (81-81): 0.62%

San Francisco Giants (81-81): 0.48%

Baltimore Orioles (83-79): 0.36%

Milwaukee Brewers (86-76): 0.23%

How does the MLB draft lottery work?

The first six selections will be awarded via lottery, and the following 12 picks are then set in reverse order of the regular-season standings. That means the MLB-worst Nats could land as low as seventh.

The results of the draft lottery will only apply to the first round. For Rounds 2-20, the non-playoff teams will be sorted by reverse order of the regular-season standings.