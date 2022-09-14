How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Triple G, odds and records originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s Round 3 between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady “Triple G” Golovin.

Following their two enthralling duels in 2017 and 2018, the 2022 trilogy in Las Vegas is set to bring plenty of fireworks inside T-Mobile Arena.

Before the two boxers take the ring for their highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, here’s everything you need to know about the bout:

What is Canelo Álvarez’s professional boxing record?

Through 61 fights, Álvarez has a win-draw-loss record of 57-2-2, with 39 of those wins via knockout.

What is Gennady Golovkin’s (GGG-Triple G) professional boxing record?

Through 44 fights, Triple G has a win-draw-loss record of 42-1-1, with 37 of those wins via knockout.

What are the results of the previous two matches between Canelo and Golovkin?

After two matches, Canelo has a win-draw-loss record of 1-1-0 against Triple G. The first fight in 2017 was ruled a draw, which marked Triple G’s first ever tie and Canelo’s second.

The 2018 fight went Canelo’s way, as the Mexico-born boxer won via majority decision after another 12 rounds of action. It marked Triple G’s first ever loss in professional boxing.

How to watch the Canelo vs. GGG fight on Saturday

The Canelo vs. GGG fight on Saturday will be available via live stream and pay-per-view on DAZN in the U.S. You can check out DAZN’s how-to-watch guide on the fight here.

When was Canelo Álvarez’s last career lost?

Canelo’s most recent, and his second ever, loss came in his last fight in May. He went up against Russian Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title but lost in a 12-round unanimous decision.

Álvarez’s only other loss came against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

What is Canelo Álvarez’s net worth?

Canelo’s net worth is $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What is Canelo Álvarez’s age?

Álvarez, born on July 18, 1990, is 32 years old.

What is Gennady Golovkin’s age?

Triple G, born on April 8, 1982, is 40 years old.

What does the Canelo vs. GGG 3 undercard look like?

Alongside Canelo and GGG, this is the undercard lineup for Saturday:

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel González (WBC super flyweight title)

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado (super middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo (super middleweight)

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway (middleweight)

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza (lightweight)

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Angel Molina (light welterweight)

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley (bantamweight)

What are the odds for the Canelo-Triple G match?

It doesn’t look like Triple G is favored to win his first match in the trilogy. Here are the odds for the fight, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Fight result (draw no bet): Canelo -500, Triple G +365

Fight outright: Canelo -455, Triple G +390, Draw +2200

Will the fight go the distance? Yes -170, No +115

