How to Watch ‘Chasing Gold: Paris 2024' on NBC

It may be two years away, but the countdown is already on for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The next edition of the Summer Games will take place in the French capital with events held at some of the city's iconic landmarks. Team USA is looking for another stellar performance after leading the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in gold medals and overall medals.

With anticipation building, NBC is premiering a new monthly program titled “Chasing Gold: Paris 2024” that will take viewers to the world of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, their sports and the upcoming host city. Here’s everything to know about the new show:

What TV channel is “Chasing Gold: Paris 2024” on?

“Chasing Gold: Paris 2024” will premiere with a one-hour episode at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to stream “Chasing Gold: Paris 2024”

The show will be available to watch on Peacock one day after it airs on NBC. Short- and long-form versions of the episode will be available on NBC Sports digital and social platforms.

Who is hosting “Chasing Gold: Paris 2024”?

NBC Sports commentators, headlined by Mike Tirico and Maria Taylor, will host “Chasing Gold: Paris 2024.”

Some of the premiere episode’s marquee segments include:

Tirico previewing the Opening Ceremony, debut of breaking and a surfing venue

Taylor interviewing track star Noah Lyles

Rowdy Gaines revisiting the World Swimming Championships from this summer

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The next Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 through Aug. 11 in 2024. The Summer Paralympics will follow from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.