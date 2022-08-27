How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins on Peacock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, More

It’s time for some Sunday noon baseball in Miami.

The Miami Marlins will be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers as the third contest of the four-game series begins on Sunday.

Los Angeles won the first game 10-6 after scoring five runs in the top of the 10th, which proved to be too much to overcome for Miami. Game 2 will start on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET.

This game will be broadcast on Peacock as part of MLB’s Sunday Leadoff Series. Here’s how you can watch the contest:

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How can I watch the Dodgers vs. Marlins game on Sunday?

The Dodgers (86-37) at Marlins (54-70) game will air exclusively on Peacock’s premium service at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benneti will be joined in the booth by local analysts Dontrelle Willis (Dodgers) and Tommy Hutton (Marlins).

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What other MLB games will be streamed on Peacock this season?

Of the 30 MLB teams, 24 will appear on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays will each play three times, leading all teams in appearances.

Here is the remaining 2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule with one game to go:

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates, Sept. 4, at 12 p.m. ET

What’s next for the Dodgers and Marlins?

After this, the Dodgers will head north to Citi Field to start a three-game series against the New York Mets in a massive showdown of the top-two teams in the National League.

Miami, on the other hand, will stay in Marlins Park as the Tampa Bay Rays make a short trip over for a two-game series.