How to Watch Dolphins Vs. Bills Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Dolphins (9-8) fly north to visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend.

The Dolphins are playing in the NFL postseason for the first time in six years after securing a spot into the postseason with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets while the Bills have been in the NFL playoffs every year dating back to 2019.

The Bills have proven to be Super Bowl contenders this season with quarterback Josh Allen leading the offense, dominating total yardage and points per game across the league.

The last time the two squads faced each other, the circumstances were a bit different. Since the Week 15 match up, which the Bills won 32-29, safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Not to say the Dolphins can't pull off the upset as they are one of the three teams to beat Buffalo this season. However, it hasn’t been easy for Miami as they’ve had three different quarterback starters in Teddy Bridgewater, Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson over the past three weeks. Sunday’s starter is still to be determined.

Here’s how to watch the AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Bills:

When is the Dolphins vs. Bills wild card game?

The Dolphins and Bills will play on Sunday, Jan. 15.

What time is the Dolphins vs. Bills wild card game?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

What TV channel is the Dolphins vs. Bills game on?

The Dolphins-Bills wild-card contest will air on CBS.

How to stream Dolphins vs. Bills live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+ , Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

Who is favored in the Dolphins vs. Bills game?

The Bills enter Saturday’s game as favorites over the Dolphins, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here’s a look at the odds for the game:

Spread: Bills -11

Over/under: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -575, Dolphins +425

What is the weather forecast for Dolphins vs. Bills?

NBC New York is forecasting the weather to be partly cloudy and 29 degrees with the wind blowing WNW at 5 to 10 mph in Buffalo.

