How to watch Game 6 of Warriors-Lakers series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Golden State Warriors have staved off elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers once. Can they do it again and force a decisive Game 7 in San Francisco?

Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Warriors earned a 121-106 victory in a must-win Game 5 Wednesday night at Chase Center. Steph Curry led the Dubs with 27 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green also scored 20-plus points apiece.

Now, the series will shift back to L.A. for Game 6. Golden State went just 11-30 on the road during the regular season and is 0-2 so far at Crypto.com Arena in this series, but as Curry showed in Game 7 of the first round, the team is the reigning NBA champion for a reason.

Here is everything to know to tune into Game 6.

When is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6?

Game 6 of Warriors-Lakers will take place on Friday, May 12.

What time does Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 start?

Game 6 is set for 7 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

What TV channel is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 on?

ESPN will air Warriors-Lakers Game 6.

How to stream Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 online

You can stream the action on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus will have pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. PT with Warriors Pregame Live. After the final buzzer, turn on NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors Postgame Live followed by Dubs Talk Live.

To stream NBC Sports Bay Area’s pregame and postgame coverage, click here.