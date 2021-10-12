How to watch Giants vs. Dodgers in 2021 NLDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the first time in MLB postseason history, it’s the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s an all-California matchup between the two best teams in baseball, with the Giants having gone 107-55 and the Dodgers going 106-56. After the two teams competed in one of the more memorable division races, they now square off in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

It’s a tough draw for the Giants, who, after setting a single-season franchise record for wins and producing the best record in baseball, are rewarded with a matchup against the defending champion Dodgers.

Los Angeles advanced after Chris Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday, giving L.A. a 3-1 win over a St. Louis Cardinals team that had won 19 of its last 22 games. The Dodgers are taking part in their ninth straight postseason, having won their first championship since 1988 last season.

The Giants return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 after a stunning one-year turnaround in which they went just 29-31 last season.

That set up what should be a memorable showdown between intrastate longtime rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Giants-Dodgers series.

What is the Giants-Dodgers NLDS schedule?

Game 1: Giants 4, Dodgers 0

Game 2: Dodgers 9, Giants 2

Game 3: Giants 1, Dodgers 0

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 12, Giants vs. Dodgers, 6:07 p.m. PT

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 14, Giants vs. Dodgers, 6:07 p.m. PT

The NLDS is played in a 2-2-1 format where the team with the better regular season record gets home field for Games 1, 2 and 5. The Giants finished atop the National League at 107-55, winning the NL West by one game over the Dodgers at 106-56, so the series began at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

What TV channel is the Giants-Dodgers playoff series on?

All games for the series will be broadcast on TBS.

How to stream Giants-Dodgers free online

All games can be streamed on MLB.TV, TBS.com and the TBS app. Viewers can also check out the series on FuboTV (free trial).

How to listen to Giants-Dodgers on the radio

ESPN Radio will broadcast all MLB postseason games for listeners.

Giants and Dodgers starting pitchers for NLDS

Walker Buehler is set to start Game 4 for Los Angeles just three days after his last start. Buehler gave up three runs in 6 1/2 innings in the Dodgers Game 1 loss on Friday.

The Giants will trot out right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.

With Buehler starting, Julio Urias will get some extra time for a potential Game 5 start at Oracle Park. Rias won 20 games during the regular season and also could be utilized from the bullpen in Game 4.