NWSL

How to Watch Portland Thorns Vs. Kansas City Current in 2022 NWSL Championship

The Thorns and Current will battle for the title on Saturday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

How to watch Thorns vs. Current in 2022 NWSL Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It all comes down to this for the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League campaign.

The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will be battling for a chance to make history in the 2022 NWSL Championship from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

With everything to play for on Saturday, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Thorns-Current NWSL Final: 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is the 2022 NWSL Championship game?

The Thorns and Current will take the field on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. ET, making it the first primetime final in league history. 

Where is the 2022 NWSL Championship game?

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Russell Wilson 1 hour ago

Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London

Boxing 2 hours ago

After Fighting for Ukraine, Vasiliy Lomachenko Fights Again in Ring

Audi Field, home of MLS’ D.C. United and NWSL’s Washington Spirit, is the neutral venue for the final. 

How to watch 2022 NWSL Championship

The 2022 NWSL Championship game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

What is the Portland Thorns’ record?

The Thorns finished the 12-team regular season with a 10-9-3 win-draw-loss record for a total of 39 points and a second-place league finish. 

As the No. 2 seed, Portland received a first-round playoff bye and beat the San Diego Wave 2-1 in the semifinal. Crystal Dunn scored the winner in stoppage time with a thunderous strike on a loose ball following a corner. 

What is the Kansas City Current’s record?

The Current finished the season with a 10-6-6 win-draw-loss record for a total of 36 points and a fifth-place spot. Kansas City equaled the points total for third-place Wave and fourth-place Houston Dash but its goal differential of zero put the team in fifth.

Kansas City then beat Houston 2-1 in the first round before upsetting No. 1 seed OL Reign 2-0 in the semifinal. 

What history is on the line in the Thorns-Current NWSL Final?

If Portland takes home the title, that would make it three championships in total for the Thorns after previously hoisting the trophy in 2013, the first ever final in the league, and 2017. The team would take sole possession of most NWSL titles in league history, passing the North Carolina Courage and now-disbanded FC Kansas City, who each have two to their name. 

For the Current, it would be the team’s first ever NWSL title with a win. FC Kansas City won the championship in 2014 and 2015, but the team was dissolved in 2017 after cases of mismanagement and absentee ownership, so the Current can create history for the city’s new club. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NWSL
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us