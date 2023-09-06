How to watch Team USA vs. Germany in FIBA World Cup semifinals

It's time for the final four.

March Madness is months away, but another basketball bracket is nearing completion with the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to be played. One of the four teams remaining is Team USA, which is seeking a sixth world championship.

The U.S. roster features familiar NBA names like Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and other All-Star-caliber players. Heavy favorites entering the tournament, the team got a wake-up call on Sunday after suffering its first loss in group play of the World Cup since 2002, falling 110-104 to Lithuania to finish second in Group C.

Team USA (5-1) returned to form in the quarterfinals with a dominant 100-63 victory over Italy. They advanced to the semifinals to face Germany, the lone unbeaten team in the tournament. Germany (6-0) edged Latvia 81-70 in the quarterfinals to reach the semis for the second time in team history, having been led to the bronze medal in 2002 by Dirk Nowitzki.

Germany is led by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, who is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per game during the tournament. The team also features Franz and Moe Wagner of the Orlando Magic and Daniel Theis of the Indiana Pacers.

Here's how to watch Team USA and Germany square off for a spot in the gold-medal game.

When is Team USA's next game in the World Cup?

Team USA faces Germany in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The winner advances to the World Cup final on Sunday, Sept. 10. against the winner of Canada and Serbia.

What time is Team USA playing in the World Cup semifinal?

Tipoff between Team USA and Germany in the semifinals of the World Cup is set for 8:40 a.m. ET on Friday. Canada and Serbia play at 4:45 a.m. ET on Friday.

How to watch Team USA vs. Germany in the World Cup semifinal

The semifinal matchup between the U.S. and Germany will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

How to stream Team USA vs. Germany in the World Cup semifinal

The semifinal matchup between the U.S. and Germany will stream on ESPN+.

Who is on the Team USA roster in the World Cup?

Team USA features many All-Star-caliber NBA players. Here's the full roster:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic, F

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets, F

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, G

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves, G/F

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, G

Josh Hart, New York Knicks, G

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans, F

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies, C

Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets, F

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, C

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks, F

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, G

Who is the head coach of Team USA in the World Cup?

The coach of Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup is Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors. His assistants include Miami Heat head coach Erick Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few.