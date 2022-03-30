How to Watch 2022 NIT Championship

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Xavier in 2022 NIT Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before the Final Four gets underway in the Big Easy this weekend, another title is on the line in the Big Apple.

Texas A&M and Xavier will square off in the championship game of the men’s National Invitational Tournament. Despite missing the Big Dance, both sides will be competing for a trophy and one last win to end their 2021-22 seasons.

Texas A&M just missed the cut for March Madness, as it was announced as one of the “First Four Out” from the 68-team NCAA Tournament field on Selection Sunday. The Aggies, like each of the “First Four Out” teams, were slotted as a No. 1 seed for the NIT, but they were the only ones to even reach the tournament quarterfinals. Texas A&M beat Alcorn State, Oregon, Wake Forest and Washington State on its way to the NIT title game.

Xavier reached the NIT title game after being given a No. 2 seed. The Musketeers needed a couple of close wins to punch their ticket to the final, beating Cleveland State, Florida, Vanderbilt and St. Bonaventure.

Where is the 2022 NIT Championship?

The 2022 NIT Championship will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After hosting the final 82 times from 1938 to 2019, the event was held away from MSG for the first time in 2021, when all games were played in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The semifinals and championship game are back at the venue this year, but the NIT has begun the process for finding new hosts for the 2023 and 2024 tournament finals.

When is the NIT Championship?

Texas A&M and Xavier will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31.

How can I watch the NIT Championship?

Thursday’s title game will air on ESPN. It can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.