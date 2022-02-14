How to Watch Tonight's Public Memorial Service for Legendary Coach John Madden

A public memorial service for former Raiders coach and legendary NFL analyst John Madden will be held Monday in Oakland.

"One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden" will start at 5:30 p.m. PT at RingCentral Coliseum. The stream of the memorial will be embedded and viewable in this article.

Scheduled speakers including former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci and Art Shell, hall of fame player and former Raiders coach.

Madden died on Dec. 28 at the age of 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.

Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.

But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.

Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.

Madden was raised in Daly City, California and a longtime resident of Pleasanton.

