NCAA Tournament

How to Watch UConn Vs. San Diego State in 2023 National Championship Game

The stage is set for history to be made between the Huskies and Aztecs

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

How to watch UConn vs. SDSU in 2023 National Championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To say history is on the line on Monday is an understatement.

Both No. 4 UConn and No. 5 San Diego State have plenty to fight for in the 2023 National Championship game of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs punched their ticket to the title game first after a dramatic buzzer-beater finish against No. 9 Florida Atlantic. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Huskies’ path involved less stress against No. 5 Miami (Fl.) in the following game, but now it’s the ultimate do-or-die game.

RELATED: SDSU or UConn? Here's the favorite to win national title game

San Diego State could become the first ever fifth seed to win the men’s National Championship in what is also the program’s debut appearance in the big game. Connecticut is seeking its fifth title in program history, with a win cementing it as the second fourth seed to hoist the hardware.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NCAA Tournament 46 mins ago

LSU's Angel Reese Does ‘You Can't See Me' Gesture to Iowa's Caitlin Clark

March Madness 2 hours ago

LSU Beats Iowa 102-85 for Program's First-Ever National Championship

Here’s how to watch UConn and San Diego State battle it out in the 2023 title game:

When is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game?

UConn-SDSU is slated for Monday, April 3.

What time is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game?

Tip-off time for UConn-SDSU is set for 8:20 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game?

Just like the Final Four, the title game will also be played out in NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. 

What TV channel is the 2023 men’s basketball championship game on?

UConn-SDSU will be broadcast live on CBS.

Where to stream 2023 men’s basketball game

UConn-SDSU will be available to stream on CBS.com, Paramount+ and the CBS mobile app.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NCAA TournamentMarch MadnessSan Diego State UniversityUConn Huskies
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us