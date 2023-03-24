How to Watch USMNT Vs. Grenada in Concacaf Nations League Matchday 5

How to watch USMNT vs. Grenada in Concacaf Nations League originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States men’s national team is playing its first fixture of the calendar year on Friday.

After two January international friendlies against Serbia and Colombia involved primarily youth players with a hint of MLS veterans, the nation’s top players abroad are now joining the program for the first FIFA-recognized break of the year in March.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and others from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are back, along with fresh blood like new commit Alejandro Zendejas.

First up for the USMNT is a match against Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League. Here’s everything to know about the match:

When is the USMNT vs. Grenada match?

The USMNT and Grenada will face off on Friday, March 24. It is Matchday 5 of 6 in the Concacaf Nations League, with Grenada on the fringe of elimination.

What time is the USMNT vs. Grenada match?

Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Grenada match?

Kirani James National Stadium, the national venue for Grenada, is the site for the fixture. It holds a max capacity of 8,000.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Grenada match

The action will be broadcast on TNT in English and Universo in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT vs. Grenada match

The match will be available on stream on Peacock, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What are the odds for the USMNT vs. Grenada match?

The USMNT is expected to beat Grenada quite handily, according to our betting partner, PointsBet. Here’s what the odds look like:

USA win: -3004

Grenada win: +4000

Draw: +1300

Who is the USMNT roster for the March games?

Here are the 24 players called up by interim manager Anthony Hudson:

Goalkeepers (3)

Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town)

Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough)

Defenders (8)

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan)

Mark McKenzie (Genk)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)

Midfielders (6)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Johnny Cardoso (Internacional)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo)

Weston McKennie (Leeds United)

Yunus Musah (Valencia)

Alan Soñora (Juárez)

Forwards (7)

Taylor Booth (Utrecht)

Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion)

Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar)

Ricardo Pepi (Groningen)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

