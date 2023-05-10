How to Watch Warriors Vs. Lakers Game 5 on TV and Online

How to watch Game 5 of Warriors-Lakers series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The defending NBA champions are on the brink of elimination.

The Golden State Warriors return to their home court Wednesday night facing a 3-1 second-round series deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, they will need a Game 5 win to send the series back to L.A. and keep their season alive.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Lakers won back-to-back contests on their home floor. Golden State led by as many as 12 points in Game 4, but Lonnie Walker IV's stellar fourth quarter propelled the Lakers to a comeback victory.

Will the Warriors find a way to get it done on Wednesday? Or will the Lakers send them packing?

Here is everything to know to tune into Game 5.

When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5?

Game 5 of Lakers-Warriors will take place on Wednesday, May 10.

What time does Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 start?

Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center in San Francisco.

What TV channel is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 on?

TNT will air Lakers-Warriors Game 5.

How to stream Warriors vs. Lakers Game 5 online

You can stream the action on TNT's website and the TNT app.

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus will have pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. PT with Warriors Pregame Live. After the final buzzer, turn on NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors Postgame Live followed by Dubs Talk Live.

To stream NBC Sports Bay Area’s pregame and postgame coverage, click here.