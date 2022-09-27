How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas.

The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.

For Draymond Green, it represents a trip back to the city where he won his second Olympic gold medal with Team USA. The Americans won men’s basketball gold for the fourth straight Olympics by beating France in August 2021.

For the Warriors as a whole, the two exhibitions mark their first time back on an NBA court since they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

As the Warriors begin ramping up for their title defense, here is everything you need to know to watch their two preseason games in Japan:

When is the Warriors vs. Wizards preseason game in Japan?

The Warriors and Wizards will face off in two preseason games at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. The preseason opener will be played on Sept. 30 before they play again two days later.

What time is the Warriors vs. Wizards preseason game in Japan?

The first preseason game will tip-off at 3 a.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 30. The second will tip off at 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 1.

How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards in Japan

Both preseason games can be viewed on NBA TV and NBC Sports Washington.

How to stream Warriors vs. Wizards in Japan

The live feed for NBA TV can be found here.

How to listen to Warriors vs. Wizards on the radio

Fans can listen to the game on 95.7 The Game.