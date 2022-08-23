How to watch Week 0 college football games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The countdown to college football has finally hit zero.
The chase for the College Football Playoff will officially commence on Saturday with 11 matchups in Week 0. No ranked teams will take the field until September, but fans will have a full day of action on Aug. 27 to get into the swing of things.
That full day will begin at 12 p.m. ET and continue well into Saturday night. In order to plan ahead, here is a look at how to watch each matchup in Week 0 of the college football season.
Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)
Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Network: FOX (stream)
Spread (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet): Nebraska -13
Idaho State vs. UNLV
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)
UConn vs. Utah State
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Network: Fox Sports 1 (stream)
Spread: Utah State -27
Wyoming vs. Illinois
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Network: Big Ten Network (stream)
Spread: Illinois -10
Duquesne vs. Florida State
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Network: ACC Network (stream)
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)
Spread: Florida Atlantic -7
Florida A&M vs. North Carolina
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: ACC Network (stream)
North Texas vs. UTEP
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Network: Stadium (stream)
Nevada vs. New Mexico State
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Network: ESPN2 (stream)
Spread: Nevada -9
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)
Spread: Vanderbilt -6.5
